The A477 road between Milton and Fingerpost has been reopened following, what appears to be a multi-vehicle collision, Dyfed-Powys Police has reported.
Emergency services were on the scene and a diversion put place. Police warned of ‘significant delays’ and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
One fire engine from Pembroke Dock fire station was at the scene,helping to load vehicles onto recovery trucks.
Fire fighters did not undertake emergency work and there were no reported casualties.
Both lanes of the A477 both were closed from the A4075, Carew Roundabout, to the A4075, Fingerpost Junction from just before 12:50pm today.
Police have confirmed that the road has reopened and have thanked the public for their patience.