A GOODWICK mum has spoken of her heartbreak as her three cats struggle with their health, following the recall of popular petfood products.

Sainsbury's, Pets at Home and Wilkos are among the retailers recalling dry cat food over a potential link to an outbreak of a rare and fatal disease in cats.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Defra are advising cat owners not to give their pets food made on behalf of the brands by manufacturer Fold Hill as a precaution.

These include products by AVA and Applaws as well as some of Sainsbury's Hypoallergenic brands.

The recall follows more than 130 cases of feline pancytopenia, an illness that can often be fatal in cats, since April, the FSA said.

Pancytopenia is a rare condition where the number of blood cells (red, white and platelets) rapidly decrease, causing serious illness.

The FSA said the current outbreak of pancytopenia was potentially linked to specific cat food products.

Amy Mabe had been feeding her three cats, Nala, Smudge and Symba, AVA chicken 4kg bags from Pets at Home. All three pets have low platelets and one, Nala, is very anaemic.

She says vets have told her that Nala has suspected feline pancytopenia while Smudge and Symba are borderline.

All three have had to have vitamin b complex pro jabs to help and have been put on a diet of raw chicken liver and probiotics as well as having their bloods checked by vets.

"They are all battling to get their platelets white blood cells and red cells back up, it's breaking my heart," she said. "I hope we have caught it in time. There are no symptoms, that's the main issue.

"I just want as many people to know about it as possible as it can get so serious."

The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association advised cat owners who have been feeding any of the recalled pet food to stop using them immediately and contact their vet as soon as possible. Their vet will be able to advise on what next steps are needed.

A government spokesman said:

"Working with the Royal Veterinary College, the Animal Plant and Health Agency and other government departments across all four nations of the UK, local authorities and the pet food supply chain, we are investigating a possible link between specific cat food products and feline pancytopenia. There is no definitive evidence to confirm a link at this stage.

"No unsafe cat food has been identified but the manufacturer and brand owners affected, based on investigations so far, are taking the precautionary action of recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been linked to affected cats.

"There is no evidence to suggest this outbreak of feline pancytopenia presents any risk to human health."

Cat owners are advised to seek immediate advice from a vet if their pet is unwell and has been fed any of the food listed in the product recall.

Owners are also advised to use an alternative food if their cat's usual food is included the recall.

Fold Hill Foods said products under the Sainsbury's Hypoallergenic Recipe range and Pets at Home Ava range are being recalled.

Applaws products, which are sold by Amazon and other pet food shops, may also be unsafe.