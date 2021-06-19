Lermoos Legend landed his hat-trick at Ffos Las Racourse on Thursday evening, setting Pembrokeshire trainer Peter Bowen on his way to a treble.

The six year-old, twice a winner at the track over fences this season at two miles, went half a mile further to continue his superb winning form.

Jockey Sean Bowen gave him a patient ride until hitting the front two out, to land the favourite’s odds comfortably for owner Jonathan Martin

Courtland then made it a Ffos Las double for the Little Newcastle yard, when notching a debut success over fences at the Carmarthenshire track.

The six year-old, already a bumper and hurdles winner, took the two mile chase under James Bowen by an impressive 14 length margin.

He is looking an exciting prospect over the bigger obstacles for his owners, Jayne Brace and father Gwyn Brace – winners of the Perth Gold Cup.

Equus Dancer was a huge odds-on winner to complete the treble for Peter Bowen, with his son Sean Bowen completing his double for the night.

The seven year-old won a match race over hurdles at 1/33, his seventh career win for owner Roddy Owen – and three on the card for the yard.

Peter Bowen, from Little Newcastle, is now third in the trainers' championship.

Rebecca Curtis also had success on the night as Geordie Des Champs came in, with Adam Wedge in the saddle, for owner John P McManus.

Ben Jones rode the Dai Burchell-trained Easkey Lad to win the final race, for owner Sarah Carter.

There were also wins on the night for Gavrocheka, ridden by Tomas O'Brien, and Gavin Sheehan on Floral Bouquet

The next meeting at Ffos Las Racecourse is the opening flat fixture on Tuesday, July 20.

RESULTS: Ffos Las Racecourse, June 17 (Going: Good).

17:45: Cp Civil Engineering (Uk) Welcomes Back Spectators Handicap Chase: 1st Lermoos Legend 11/8 f; 2nd Out for Justice 4/1; 3rd Trumps Benefit 15/2.

18:20: P.B.R. abrasives.co.uk Mares' Handicap Chase (Qualifier): 1st Floral Bouquet 6/1, 2nd Kiera Royale 11/4.

18:50: Cp Civil engineering.com Novices' Handicap Chase: 1st Courtland 10/3, 2nd Lord Schnapps 4/1.

19:20: Louise & Roy Swinburne 10th Anniversary Handicap Hurdle: 1st Gavrocheka 5/1, 2nd First Destination 12/1.

19:50: Construction Labour Force @cpcivilengineering.com Handicap Hurdle: 1st Geordie Des Champs, 11/8 f, 2nd Jersey Wonder 13/8.

20:20: Ryan Potter Racing Novices' Hurdle: 1st Equus Dancer 1/33 f, 2nd Master of Spin 11/1.

20:50: Cp Civil Engineering (Uk) LTD Supporting Local Racing Handicap Hurdle: 1st Easkey Lad 5/4, 2nd Karannelle 8/1.