FOLLOWING on from his fabulous treble at Ffos Las on Thursday, Pembrokeshire trainer Peter Bowen notched a double at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Lord Bryan gave Team Bowen reason to cheer as the chaser won the Summer Plate Trial under a brilliantly paced ride from Sean Bowen.

The 10 year-old enjoyed a brilliant round, jumping from fence to fence, and holding off a late challenge strongly to win the class three race.

It provided another winner for owners, Jayne Brace and father Gwyn – and the first of another double on the card for the Little Newcastle yard.

Staple Head was also winner for Team Bowen at Market Rasen, to complete a remarkable couple of days for the Pembrokeshire set-up.

The 9-year-old, a recent acquisition for the Peter Bowen Racing Club, gave the members a thrilling day as he defied top weight for his first win under Rules.

A recent point to point winner, he battled gamely over the final fences under a powerful James Bowen at Market Rasen to complete another double for the yard.

The fine form of many Welsh trainers and jockeys has continued in recent weeks, with plenty of success for the Pembrokeshire connections.

Sean Bowen registered winners at Aintree and Hexham, before notching a double at Ffos Las Racecourse.

He made virtually all of the running on the Rebecca Curtis trained chaser Ruthless Article to score at Aintree last Friday night.

And the following day he was successful aboard Kapsize at Hexham, trained by his Dad Peter and owned by his brother Mickey.

The seven-year-old Cotton End maintained her remarkable progress since joining the Shelia Lewis yard when also winning at Aintree on Friday with Ben Jones in the saddle.

The mare has also won at Newton Abbot, Uttoxeter, Hereford and Ludlow since leaving the Margaret Mullins stable in Ireland.

Her handicap rating has risen from 94 to 121, with another increase on the cards following this latest success.

The David Brace team meanwhile struck with the 20-1 shot Shanandoa at Uttoxeter last Thursday.

Jack Tudor brought the gelding in with a tremendous late run to win by a short head.