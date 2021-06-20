ANGLE Lifeboat was launched for the sixth time this week at 10pm last night, Saturday, June 19.
The crew was paged at 10.03pm to a yacht in Dale Bay with one person on board. The yacht's mooring rope had become wrapped around its keel and the vessel was in difficulty.
The lifeboat was quickly on scene. After a discussion with the person on board, a crewmember from Angle Lifeboat transferred across to the yacht to free it from the mooring rope.
Once free the yacht was ready to motor to another mooring where the lifeboat crewmember tied it safely on.
Once the lifeboat once again had her full complement of crew onboard, she returned to the lifeboat station and rehoused at 11.10pm.