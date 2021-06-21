DESPITE an unexpected clash with Wales playing in the Euros, an RNLI Open Garden event in Pembrokeshire scored a great success on Saturday June 12.
Saundersfoot branch of the RNLI organised the event at Coombe Dingle, Stepaside, and it was not realised until too late that it was scheduled for the same time as the important football match.
Despite that, and helped by glorious sunshine, the day raised £400 for the charity, whose usual fundraising has suffered a blow during the coronavirus pandemic.
The garden owners thank everyone who volunteered to help, including members of the Saundersfoot branch of RNLI, Rotary Club of Saundersfoot, and Ludchurch WI, and their daughter, together with all who attended and bought plants, cakes, books and jigsaws, or made a donation.
Last but not least, Rodda’s Good Deeds partnership with Tiptree jams sponsored the take-away Cream Tea in a Bag which was a great success.
If anyone couldn’t visit the garden, but would like to make a donation, please ring 01834 814424.