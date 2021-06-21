THE children from Broad Haven Playgroup will be participating in a sponsored sand castle build on the beach, with an aim to raise £400 for charity.

All playgroup children will be able to attend.

Any other children who wish to attend are to meet on the left of the beach around 9.45am ready to start at 10.

Broad Haven Playgroup said: "We will be building sand castles from 10am until 11am.

"Parents and grandparents are able to attend to enjoy (what we hope will be) a lovely morning on the beach! You could even bring a picnic to enjoy after the event!

"The children will be given a sponsor form to take home and collect as many sponsors as possible.

"All of the money raised will be used to purchase new play equipment from Community Playthings to encourage the children to learn and grow in their education.

It's not the first time notable sand castle building has taken place in Broad Haven.

Back in 2017, Leicester Tigers fans Suzanna Dunkerton, husband Sam, and family entered a competition which asked fans to send in their best Tigers sandcastles.

The Dunkertons made Tiger's home Welford Road stadium sandcastle, complete with lots of flags and 15 Tigers players and 15 rival Wasps players out of sticks and wool.

Broad Haven Playgroup went on to say: "You can ask grannies, grandads, uncles, aunties, friends generally anyone for a donation.

"There will also be a cake stall available to buy a sweet treat!

"As always we are extremely grateful for any money raised so let's do what we can and build some sand castles!"

To find out more about the event, click on the link here.