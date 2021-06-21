LOCAL school children have been feeding their ideas into an exciting new mural, planned for the outside of Theatr Gwaun as part of the Ancient Connections project.

Grant Radford, the artist responsible for the mural on the Span Arts building in Narberth, has been chosen to paint the mural by a panel made up of representatives of Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard Town Council, Fishguard Arts Society and Ancient Connections.

Many talented artists with great ideas applied to the open call for the £11,800 commission. Grant's proven experience, versatile style and community consultation skills gave confidence to the panel.

The project has now kicked off, with pupils from local schools, Ysgol Wdig, Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun all taking part in recent community workshops.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Theatr Gwaun for such a warm welcome and for the complimentary popcorn and beverages," said Ysgol Bro Gwaun's head of art, Rachel Williams.

"We feel very fortunate to have this wonderful resource on our doorstep and look forward to collaborating with the theatre on future creative arts projects.

"We would also like to extend our warm thanks to Grant, Ruth Jones and the Ancient Connections team for creating this opportunity for our pupils, and we look forward to celebrating our combined successes as a community."

Grant has also engaged with local community groups through video conferences and drop in sessions at the theatre to understand better the town's identity and the rich stories that bring its history to life.

"The culmination of this engagement series is a successful discussion around the approach for the mural, an understanding of the different generations that call the town home and ultimately the revival of a community space after a period of separation," said Grant.

Sue Whitbread trustee and CEO of Theatr Gwaun added:

"Theatr Gwaun is delighted to have been chosen for this outstanding community art project. We are now working with Ancient Connections and Grant to capture the unique spirit and vitality of the community Fishguard and Goodwick."

Following on from the community engagement events, Grant will develop a vibrant mural celebrating the stories and ancient connections that link Fishguard and Wexford, while reflecting on the essence of the town's identity and the role of Theatr Gwaun as its cultural hub. The mural will be completed late summer or early Autumn.

Ancient Connections is a three year cross-border arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Wexford with north Pembrokeshire. It is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme.