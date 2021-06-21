NEYLAND are that much closer to a dream final at Lords as they moved into the last 16 of the Voneus Village Cup with an impressive victory over English Midland’s side Milford Hall.
Neyland won the tie by three wickets. Chasing down Milford Hall's 190-6, the Pembrokeshire side making 194-7.
Receiving support from Neyland Town Council, the town’s cricket side made the 4 hour journey to just outside of Stafford to play Milford Hall CC on Sunday.
Neyland’s preparation was boosted by the fact their top table clash against Lawrenny, which was due to be played on the Saturday, was postponed.
Milford Hall were no push-overs with the host club currently second in the South Staffs Premier League having won the competition last season.
Neyland won the toss and put Milford Hall into bat, the home side making an impressive 190-7, which they would have had every right to expect was a winning score, however Nick Kooman’s opening 64 along with a middle order which made over 90 (Nathan Banner, 24, Ross Hardy, 23, Henry Durrant, 20, and Brad McDermott-Jenkins, 24) ensured that Neyland gained an excellent victory.
Of the 350 odd clubs across England, Scotland and Wales which entered the Voneus National Village Cup, Neyland are one of the sides into last 16, with ties to be played on July 4.