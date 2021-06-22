Greenacres Animal Rescue usually hold an open day fundraiser in the first week of July, but this years event just like last year has had to be postponed.
Around 1,000 to 1,500 people come to visit the animal rescue centre in Haverfordwest on an open day where they hold dog shows, and other fun activities.
Manager at the centre, Mikey Lawlor said: "We still have some refurbishments to do in the building so that's one of the reasons we want to wait until September to hold the event."
Last year the fundraiser was completely cancelled, depriving the centre of essential funds, and the current Covid-19 restrictions only allow a certain number of people in a venue based on its size.
Considering this, and the fact that it costs quite a lot to set up the event, Mikey said it would be better to wait until further restrictions have lifted.
Generally the rescue centre is closed to the public, so this event gives owners of previously adopted animals at the centre a chance to come back and say hello, and an opportunity for onlookers to see what goes on inside the charity.