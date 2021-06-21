HAVERFORDWEST Tennis Club recently hosted one of its most successful open days in its 70 year history.

The annual event at The Parade sees the courts opened up to the public, allowing them to try tennis free of charge, with coaching and equipment provided.

This year it was held on the morning of Saturday, June 12, coinciding with Wales’ first match of Euro 2020 and the French Open.

The incredible contest between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros the night before must have inspired as people showed up in their droves with all four courts buzzing.

Head coach Tom Hole looked after the juniors, while the club’s committee members provided encouragement to the adults, some of which were trying tennis for the first time while others were returning to the sport after many years.

Club secretary Jane Allen said: “We were absolutely delighted to see so many turning up, especially so many youngsters. It was a busy happy morning, I hope they enjoyed the experience and might now join us at our small but friendly club.

“If only it had been a week later, the grounds at the Parade would have matched the glorious event, as the council have been busy tarmacking, fencing and strimming this week to give us a much needed facelift.”

The tennis club, like many others across the country, is delighted to be back in full swing after a challenging 12 months during the pandemic.

The men’s senior team is currently involved in the AEGON National League, while the ladies spend their Sundays playing in an interclub tournament.

There are also plenty of opportunities for social tennis, with sessions throughout the week, plus ladies and men’s practice nights.

Jane added: “Tennis has been a wonderful, healthy and enjoyable pastime for me for over 30 years now, and I’m hoping to keep playing for many more.

“I can’t recommend it highly enough for all ages, and living in beautiful Pembrokeshire it has remained affordable for everyone.”

The next big event in the tennis club’s calendar is the annual Pembrokeshire Open Tournament which begins on July 5 culminating with the always well-attended finals day on July 17.

The tournament did not go ahead last year due to Covid, so the club is hoping this year will be a huge success as the reigning champions attempt to defend their crowns.

There will also be a mini tournament for children taking place on July 4.

Entry to both tournaments can be made via the website. The links can also be found on the Haverfordwest Tennis Club Facebook page.

The club is currently offering new members a half-price discount to join, while those that have not been a member in the past five years are also eligible.

Those interested in joining should contact the membership secretary Sue Jones on 01437 711088 or visit the club’s website.