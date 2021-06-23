Animals with behavioural and medical issues are flooding into the Greenacres animal rescue centre.

Manager, Mikey Lawlor said he's never seen the influx of animals so bad in his 30 years of working closely with the centre.

Until recently they hadn't had a waiting list for animals to be taken into the centre for between 18 months to two years, and now there's one holding around 20 pets on it.

Mikey said there's a multitude of reasons why he thinks this is happening, some things included separation anxiety on the pets behalf; after being used to spending all the time with their owner during lockdown, people in financial struggles unable to provide for the pets needs, and a general lack of knowledge on the owners behalf; regarding some issues they might have to address with certain breeds.

Since the pandemic there has been a significant rise in people buying pets, and now that the Covid-19 restrictions are easing the centre said it was expecting this kind of thing to happen, with some staff referring to the lockdown as 'the calm before the storm'.

Across the nation prices for pets have sky rocketed with the average cost of a dog more than doubling from 2019 to 2020.

On average now a puppy from Pembrokeshire on the Pets4home website would cost £2,080.

Without Greenacres able to run fundraising events they are in more need to receive financial support from the public, visit their website here to donate.