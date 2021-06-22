PEMBROKESHIRE Talking Newspaper for the Blind is looking for a new premises where the charity's volunteers can record stories from the Western Telegraph every week and send them out to blind and partially sighted people in Pembrokeshire.

With more than 160 people receiving the talking newspaper regularly in Pembrokeshire and around 16 volunteers from across the county recording the newspaper weekly, the charity is hoping that a premises can be found in the Haverfordwest area fairly quickly for it to continue its work.

The volunteers are now looking for office space where they can store their equipment and either with use of a desk, filing cabinet and a cupboard or somewhere where they can put their own office furniture.

They would use the space to record the talking newspaper and to store the equipment needed and associated paperwork.

The office space would be used for one and half hours a week on a Wednesday morning only. It would be used to record the newspaper, so it would need to be quiet with no background noise.

As Pembrokeshire Talking Newspaper for the blind is a registered charity, number 505003, the volunteers are hoping that they can secure the office space for little or no cost.

Anybody able to help the organisation should contact John Weller in the first instance on johnwellermbe@gmail.com or by phoning 01437 710249.

The organisation is also looking for a treasurer to join their committee, anyone who feels they could fill that role should also contact John on the email or number above.

For more information about the talking newspaper, visit its website listen.talking-news.info/pembrokeshire.