Footballer Christian Erikson, suffered a cardiac arrest the weekend before last, and many have said if it wasn't for swift emergency assistance he would have lost his life, in light of this we are highlighting the public AED locations in your area.
In Pembrokeshire there is a total of 11 public automatic defibrillators with varying availabilities to those in need.
Some of the locations include, Narberth, Tenby, Whitland, St Brides, Broad Haven North and Wern Road, Fishguard.
However in Pembroke Dock there is not a public defibrillator available within an 11 mile radius, and in Haverfordwest the nearest one is in Broad Haven Holiday Park.
Less developed areas in Scolton are also short of public defibrillators.
Most of the defibrillators in Pembrokeshire are available all year round, but there is some that are only open during peak seasons from spring through to late autumn.
To find out more about what emergency aid is available to you visit https://www.heartsafe.org.uk/aed-locations.