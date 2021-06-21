JUST a friendly reminder that the next link up between Radio Caroline North and Manx Radio takes place on the weekend of June 26 and 27.
At long last the studios aboard the radio ship Ross Revenge, moored on the river Blackwater in Essex, will be back in use.
Starting at 10.30am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday,the programmes can be heard on 1368 khz MW AM ,smart speakers,mobile phones and online via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline web sites.
Radio Caroline's own frequency of 648 khz MW AM is also a strong signal in the evenings in West Wales.
Tune in, once again, to musical memories from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and early 1990s made even more special coming from the Radio Caroline ship studios.
Radio and presentation as it should be in the UK .
Have a great weekend.
KEVIN DAVIES,
Simpson Cross