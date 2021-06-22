Milford Haven Golf Club will be hosting another charity golf day this month, this time in aid of Mencap Cymru.

The last charity golf day in Milford Haven took place on Friday, June 4, for Milford Haven-based youth charity Milford Youth Matters.

Funds will be raised for Mencap Cymru on Friday, June 25, with a £50 fee for a team of four on the day.

Mencap Cymru is celebrating its 75th birthday in 2021, and the people at the charity are raising £45,000 ‘to employ a campaigner with a learning disability to influence national and local government.’

Mencap Cymru said: "Support like this is crucial to our campaigning work to make Wales the best place to live if you have a learning disability or are a family carer.

"There are over 70,000 people with a learning disability in Wales, but only one in four is in contact with agencies like social services, so it is important that organisations like ours are able to support those outside the system.

"During Covid, Mencap Comrie has been incredibly busy supporting family struggling with Covid rules and the lack of contact with their loved ones with a learning disability. As Wales comes out of lockdown and rebuilds after the pandemic, it is vital that the voices of people with a learning disability I’ll listen to and that services support them to rebuild their connections with their local communities.

"Mencap Cymru has a proud history of supporting people with a learning disability in Pembrokeshire and support from local organisations like Milford Haven Golf Club is an endorsement of the partnerships we have built in the county."