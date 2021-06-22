A recent study conducted has named the ten best and worst high streets in the whole of Great Britain, with Haverfordwest appearing on the list.
Looking at high streets across England, Scotland and Wales, the study conducted by Harper Dennis Hobbs, looked at where throughout the land retailers were struggling to stay afloat.
Haverfordwest high street was named as eighth was for retailers in Britain and fifth west in Wales, which took six of the 10 worst spots.
Chepstow in Monmouthshire finished third in the list, just ahead of Cardigan in fourth, Tonypandy in Rhondda Cynon Taf in sixth and Ammanford in seventh.
The best nine in Britain were all located in south England, in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, London, Wiltshire, Kent and Hertfordshire.
Girvan in south Ayrshire, south-east Scotland, and Baldwin Street in Bristol finished in the top three along with Chepstow.
To see more studies conducted by Harper Dennis Hobbs, visit http://hdh.co.uk
