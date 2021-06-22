TENBY county councillor Michael Williams has issued an appeal to First Minister Mark Drakeford to tackle the issue of second homes in Wales.

Cllr Williams said he had even proposed the compulsory purchase of some second homes.

In an open letter, Cllr Williams said: “It’s good to see that people are waking up to the impact on local communities which has been taking place over 30 years. No longer is it enough for politicians to wring their hands and voice platitudes, the situation now needs urgent action to stop and reverse the numbers of second homes in our community."

The Plaid Cymru councillor, who had previously proposed a doubling of council tax for second homes, added: "It is not only a Welsh language issue although the damage being done to Welsh language communities is catastrophic, even outside these areas irreparable damage is being done to often what is a unique culture and way of life.

"Our social, cultural and economic life is being eroded by this influx of individuals who know nothing of our history, who move here because they say they love the area and within very few years campaign to change our basic values.

"An example of this might be the Tenby dog ban recently suggested by a person who doesn’t even reside in the county and appears to have no roots here. We are gullible enough to allow them to inveigle themselves in to positions, without offering themselves for public election, where they can inflict their often alien values upon the local communities."

Cllr Williams added: "What chance do our young people have when we see three bedroom terraced properties being offered for between £400,000 and £600,000. The lack of affordable housing is chronic in the area, why should local youngsters have to move away from their roots?

"When Brynhir is developed it will resemble what was prevalent in North America, and will be similar to a reservation, with the core of our town an empty husk and young locals driven to the periphery."

Cllr Williams said he had a stronger suggestion than doubling council tax for second homes.

"I asked the local authority to investigate the possibility of the compulsory purchase of second homes of the type that would suit first time buyers, and the current law will, I hope, be changed to facilitate this.

"There are many small properties within the conservation area, which, until fairly recently were occupied by local families, they should be purchased following a valuation by the district valuers office and offered to young local families, with a mortgage offered by the local authority at preferential rates. Without what might be perceived as quite drastic action, our community will be changed and become unrecognisable, even if it continues to exist.

"I did succeed in introducing the Second Homes premium to Pembrokeshire at a rate of 50 per cent. The authority is now about to commence a public consultation on increasing this premium by a further 50 per cent. During the last consultation the vast majority of responses came from second home owners. This time local residents must respond and tell the council the full facts of the current situation as it affects local families.

"I welcome the campaign 'Wales is not for sale'. The situation in Tenby is that it has been sold, and it must be reclaimed."