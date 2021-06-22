A motor vehicle has been found that fits the same description as a red Honda moped which was reported stolen recently.
Sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday June 19, and 9am on Sunday June 20 a red Honda moped was stolen from the public car park on East End Square, Pembroke.
The police are following enquiries to see if the motor vehicle found is the same as the one reported stolen.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.