A 32-YEAR-OLD Saundersfoot woman must pay nearly £900 for driving her car with excess alcohol and without insurance.l
Tara Louise Williams of Narberth Road appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, June 21.
She pleaded guilty to the offences, which were committed when she was driving her Fiat 500 car in Upper Frog Street, Tenby on May 1.
The court heard that a breath test showed 90 microgrammes of alcohol - more than double the legal limit of 35.
She was fined £667 with a surcharge of £67 and £150 costs for the excess alcohol offence, and was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.
No separate penalty was imposed for the insurance offence.
She was ordered to pay the total sum of £884 at the rate of £100 a month.