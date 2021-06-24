Re your piece on Cwm yr Eglwys being taken over by second homes; the irony of these two parties quoted being from away and having come here on holiday originally themselves is not lost on me.

However, to the facts.

We have two sets of local residents for whom we have been trying to buy permanent homes in Cwm yr Eglwys for some time; one couple from a little further up the coast were looking to buy a permanent home there for several years themselves, long before retaining us to try and find them one earlier this year.

We have been looking for the other from further down the coast for five months with no success.

Both have very healthy budgets being older working professionals so it is not that it has been taken over by second-homers or these locals have been priced out; just that there has been nothing available to buy there at all.

Having had our nose to the ground and also having checked the Land Registry, I am not sure where this “house sold recently there for £1.3m there” was as nothing appears on the Land Registry.

Unfortunately, like a lot of articles appearing particularly since Covid, this is not based on fact but possibly just pure mischief making by a minute minority who are ‘anti-incomers’.

Where Drakeford should be concentrating to help local youngsters to get on the housing ladder is by bumping up the Land Transaction Tax on second homes under £300,000 as it is these lower priced properties that are the ones local youngsters can aspire to buy - terraced houses in Tenby and Saundersfoot, new builds, etc.

Putting a ‘jealousy tax’ on very high priced second homes is purely a revenue source and no help to local house buyers as no, or certainly very few, locals can afford to buy the £1million+ houses that are being sold as second homes/holiday lets.

CAROL PEETT, Narberth