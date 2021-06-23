A man from Milford Haven will push his best friend in a custom made wheelchair when they take on The Great North Run.

David Nicholson is building a bespoke running wheelchair at Carlin Motorsport, the motorsport factory where he works.

His friend David Howard, 36, was diagnosed with Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) in 1998, when he was 14 years old.

The two of them have been close friends since David Nicholson signed up for David Howard’s football team in 2007.

David Howard, 34, said: “We won four trophies in the first two years and in the process we became good friends. That friendship has led to us now being flat mates.”

David Howard had signs of weakness in his body from before the age of ten. He was slower at running than other children and his lips lacked movement when talking and smiling.

He was able to walk until the age of 32 and played darts and snooker before it became too hard to carry on.

The Great North Run challenge this September follows their application to run in the London Marathon in 2022, which does not allow for someone to be pushed along the course in a wheelchair, unlike the Great North Run.

The running wheelchair is being designed and built at Carlin Motorsport in Farnham which is David Nicholson's workplace, which designs and builds cars.

He said: “We have taken old BMX and bicycle wheels to put together. The seat is going to be moulded for Dave’s comfort. A bar will be put at the back to help with the pushing.

"After a year of restrictions and uncertainty due to Covid, we decided to do something special and why not make if for a charity close to home, it will be a chance to get family and friends together to cheer us on and motivate me in a new regime to lose weight and get fitter. And hopefully raise a large sum of money for MDUK.

“The support people have shown to us both has been incredible. From people who have donated to my work colleagues who have volunteered their time to help design and build the running chair.

"On the day, we will have a sticker with the name of every person who has supported us on the chair. We look forward to the challenge and to crossing that finishing line on Sunday 12 September.”

Kiera Santry, MDUK senior challenge events officer said: “This is a wonderful story of friendship. They’ve managed to surpass £1,500 in a super short space of time, and I’m sure they’ll only go on to exceed this further. They’ve been great friends for many years and this is going to be a fantastic experience and achievement once they cross the finish line in South Shields."

To support the two Davids, visit their Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Nicholson17