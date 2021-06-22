There are hopes that Pembroke Dock might soon celebrate its Star Wars connection with a permanent event or exhibition.
The only full-scale Millennium Falcon - hero Han Solo's spacecraft and the setting for much of the action in the franchise of Hollywood films - was built in one of the hangars in Pembroke Dockyard and is often referred to as the last ship to be built in the town.
A spokesman from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre said: "The Heritage Centre already marks the unique link between the construction of the Millennium Falcon and Pembroke Dock, however we are planning to expand the exhibition and are working with various partners to achieve this"
Other groups in Pembroke Dock hope to hold other events that will promote the birthplace of the Millennium Falcon.
Community group Project Pembroke Dock, has set up a fundraising page to create an annual event on May 4.
The idea would be to hold the event, support local businesses and invigorate the community.