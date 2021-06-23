Milford Haven Town Council and Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that an area in the centre of Milford Haven will be closed for vehicles on Sunday, June 27.
The road closure will be on Charles Street, from its junction with Priority Street, east to its junction with Fulke Street, and will be closed for just one day.
Welsh Water's installation of a new water service connection has been given as the reason for the road closure.
Pembrokeshire County Council, which granted the closure under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, has given an alternative route for any vehicles needing to travel around the area that day.
Hamilton Terrace (A4076), Dartmouth Street (B4326), Robert Street and Fulke Street all remain open throughout the day.
Milford Haven Town Council said: "The restrictions imposed by this notice will not apply to those vehicles associated with the works, emergency service vehicles or vehicular access to affected properties where
practicable and will only apply during such times and to such extent as indicated by traffic signs.
"It is intended that works are completed within the time period stated above, however this notice may continue in force for a maximum duration of five days if necessary.
"Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure."