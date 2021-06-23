Pembrokeshire County Council has warned dog owners not to leave their furry friends inside cars as the hot summer months visit Pembrokeshire.

The county council has urged locals and visitors to enjoy Pembrokeshire's landmarks and scenery with their dogs if pets are taken on day trips across the county.

As the warm weather has made itself known in west Wales once again, Pembrokeshire County Council has been made aware of incidents of dogs being left in cars at public car parks.

Council dog warden Sally Bland said: “Please never leave your pet or pets alone in the car when it is warm. It is simply not worth the risk.

“In a car in the warmer weather we can put the window down, put the air conditioning on and take off our jacket or jumper, but your dog has the same coat on whatever the weather.

“The only reasons to take your dog out in the car during warm weather is if you are taking them for a walk, taking them to the vet or groomers or to doggy day care.”

Sally also reminded dog owners to be mindful of how hot roads and pavements can become during sunny weather.

“In sunny weather pavements and roads can get very hot. Dogs do not wear shoes so you will burn their paws by walking them at the hottest time.

“Early morning and evening is the best time to walk our pets.”

While there are dog restrictions on several of the busiest Pembrokeshire beaches during the summer, there are dozens of beaches across the county to enjoy with your dogs without any restrictions in place.

To see which beaches across Pembrokeshire currently have canine restrictions, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19257748.canine-restrictions-11-pembrokeshire-beaches/