Milford Haven School has begun its Community Marathon scheme, in partnership with Milford Youth Matters, urging people to run the equivalent of a marathon over a period of time.

The campaign follows on from the success of the school's Santa Fun Run last Christmas, which was trialled as a Covid-safe alternative to the school's annual triathlon and fun run events, normally held on site.

The Santa Fun Run sold out at Christmas 2020, after many months of there being no events to look forward to, and so the school decided to host a similar summer term event.

Milford Haven School describe the Community Marathon as 'bigger and better' than the Santa Fun Run, and it has already proven to be so with very successful sales.

Within two days of launching, a third of the available places had already been sold, and the school were 'overwhelmed by the incredible support of our school community.'

The race packs, which have been purchased at £5 each, contain a certificate, a reusable water bottle, some sweets and a special event medal.

Some have already completed their 26 accumulated miles, including Miss Baker, head of Diamond House, the first member of staff to be awarded her medal.

People participating in the event can complete the distance of a marathon whenever and wherever they choose, either running or walking, by the deadline of Friday, July 2.

The race packs have been available to purchase since Monday, June 7, but to see if there's any available and to get involved, email gbaker@milfordhavenschool.co.uk