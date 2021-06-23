AN injured walker has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from dense bracken on the Pembrokeshire coast path.
Tenby and St Govan's coastguard teams were called at 12.05pm yesterday, Tuesday June 22 after the report of the walker being lost and injured on the path near Manorbier.
The teams formulated a search plan and searched the areas along the coastal path and the walker was found in dense bracken.
Due to the nature of the injuries and the terrain where the person was found, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 was asked to attend and, once on scene, winched the walker a local helicopter landing site where they transferred care to Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics.
The patient was then transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment.