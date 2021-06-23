A fundraising 'pilgrim' has completed her 914-mile trek - and enjoyed it so much that she's doing it all over again!

Susan McKehon decided to cover the distance between two European religious sites by walking a 0.6 mile circular route from her home in Pentlepoir for 133 days.

She started in February, and along the way, she lost over a stone in weight and gained many friends, as well as raising over £1,770 for the Daniel Bridle Memorial Fund in aid of bone cancer research.

The day after she celebrated taking the last step, she was back on the road to make a virtual return journey on the Catholic pilgrimage route from Paris to Santiago de Compostela in north-western Spain.

Susan, 68, who is a local sports photographer, said:

"I couldn't give up the walking from a fitness, weight and friendship point of view - plus I love putting the recycling receptacles away for residents on the circuit on a Monday morning - so it seemed the obvious thing to do to keep walking.

"There were some mornings when the prospect of getting up out of bed and walking the pilgrimage seemed far too daunting but I'm glad I kept at it for many reasons, although the fundraising was the main objective.

"We were in lockdown when I started the walk and I soon began to notice how many people would come out to exchange a few words, albeit socially-distanced, or waved from windows in the Covid-safety of their own homes or vehicles.

"I started with just the birdsong and the sound of the odd vehicle and the whistle of a distant train to accompany me but by the end of the journey, had made more new friends than I ever thought possible."

Last Saturday, June 19, was the final day of the first trek, and Susan was joined by Iwan Anthony, a neighbour's grandson, who carried a poster proclaiming the completion of the challenge.

A small celebration took place at The Meadows, Pentlepoir to mark the occasion, enhanced by bubbly donated by Leigh, Geraint, Elizabeth and Morgan.

Susan thanked her husband Brian for his invaluable back-up team duties, as well as all the people who donated and supported her along the route.

To make a donation as Susan continues her pilgrimage, see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-mckehon1