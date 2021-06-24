A MAN from Birmingham, who stole thousands of pounds worth of cosmetic products from a Boots store in Milford Haven, has been jailed.
Ion-Gabriel Maimut, whose address was given as Perrott Street, Birmingham, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 15 where he was committed to prison for 16 weeks for the theft.
53-year-old Maimut stole cosmetics and skin-care products to the value of £2,204.91 from Boots Milford Haven in December 2020.
Maimut pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ on June 15.