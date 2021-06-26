A local art exhibition held recently at Rhosygilwen has raised valuable funds for the pupils at Ysgol Wirfoddol Cilgerran.
A grant total of £2,300 was raised and the funds will be used to support diverse learning experiences for all pupils at the school.
Activities in the outdoors and within the local community will be arranged by the school in order to enhance the learning experiences of the pupils.
The school currently has over 120 pupils aged between 3 and 11 years old and it also has a Cylch Meithrin o site which provides nursery provision for children between the age of 2 and 3 years old.
The school is extremely grateful to “Pembrokeshire Retreat” for their support and thank the artists for sharing their talents with the local community.
The picture shows Mrs Rayanne Rogers, Headteacher at Ysgol Wirfoddol Cilgerran accepting the donation from Brenda Squires , Ros Watson and Matrin Clements, “Pembrokeshire Retreat”.
