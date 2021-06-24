AWARD-winning artist Nina Camplin has been running Zoom workshops on behalf of The VC Gallery in Pembrokeshire all the way through the lockdowns, now, as some restrictions lift, she is doing a new blend of workshops – in person for those who can get out and about, and Zoom for those who cannot.

Before the pandemic, her events were attracting artists of all ages and abilities to The VC's workshops, in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock.

“With social distancing rules limiting numbers at live events, this means more people can participate, to meet up in a way that suits them, learn new skills and have fun,” says Nina.

Her most recent blended workshop from Pembroke Dock – on painting your pet – was one such event, with live participants and Zoomers enjoying meeting up from various locations across the county.

Based in Haverfordwest, The VC Gallery is justly proud of the work being done and feedback is extremely positive. One participant said, “Thank you, Nina. I learnt a lot and as an ex-teacher I can recognise someone who truly wanted to pass on their skill to others.”

“I prepare a video in advance,” Nina explains, “with techniques that are useful. Any participants who want to can get ahead by watching those. Materials can be provided by The VC Gallery so nobody is left out.”

The workshop itself is full of tips and techniques, from when and how to apply a background, to how best to get a clear image to work from using a range of approaches.

Funded by South Hook LNG Community Fund and PAVS, this workshop gives people of all abilities and from all parts of the county the opportunity to enjoy being creative and to pass the time in good company making friends and good connections which help our communities become stronger.

“People were keen to introduce their own pets to each other in this session,” says Nina,”which is lovely.

"Nothing beats getting together and having a good laugh. We have just had to find different ways to do that in these challenging times. Some of the group have caring responsibilities and /or health issues that make getting out of the house a challenge. Mixing Zoom and face-to-face means we can be fully inclusive.”

Barry John MBE, founder of the VC Gallery, spoke passionately about the need for art and culture in our lives to improve health, wellbeing and overall quality of life.

“We aim to include anyone who wants to be included in the work at The VC Gallery," said Barry. "This new blended way of working is proving very effective.”

For more information on all the projects and workshop at the The VC Gallery email admin@thevcgallery.com