SIXTEEN people are to be ordained as clergy in the Diocese of St Davids, Church in Wales, this weekend at ceremonies in St Davids Cathedral.
Ordinations traditionally take place on the last weekend in June although last year’s had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are two stages to ordination. The first is the ordination of deacons who, a year later, provided they have completed their training successfully, are ordained priest.
Amongst those to be ordained deacon in 2021 are:
- David Bolton, who will serve as an assistant curate in the Greater Dewisland ministry area of north Pembrokeshire
- Seamus Hargrave, who will serve as an assistant curate in the Narberth and Tenby ministry area
- Hannah Karpaty, who will serve as an assistant curate in the Roose ministry area of Milford Haven/south Pembrokeshire
Amongst those to be ordained priest are:
- Revd Lorna Bradley, assistant curate in the Bro Sancler ministry area of St Clears
- Revd Jordan Spencer, assistant curate in the West Cemais ministry area of the Fishguard area
