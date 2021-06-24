Pembrokeshire County Council has announced a collaborative £4.5 million project, called Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom (MH:EK) exploring the vital role hydrogen could play in a decarbonised energy future.

It is a two-year ‘detailed design’ project, exploring what a renewable energy based smart local energy system could look like for Milford Haven Waterway – including the concept of a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (HFCEV).

The aim is to gather insight into the whole energy system around the waterway, looking at how to use, distribute and make hydrogen financially viable within the energy sectors of buildings, industry, power and transport.

The MH:EK team will investigate the potential of local renewable energy, including solar, onshore wind, future offshore wind and biomass for decarbonised gas transition.

One element of the project involves a consumer trial of two Rasa HFCEV’s, built by Riversimple, which 'run on wind and water.'

The MH:EK team is building a green hydrogen electrolyser and refueler on Milford Waterfront, which will be used to produce green hydrogen on site to fuel the two trial HFCEV’s.

The project will demonstrate the practical application of hydrogen technology. The aim is to test the feasibility of two hydrogen powered Rasa cars.

Work is underway and the county council hope for it to be operational for the trial in July. A hydrogen-ready smart hybrid heating system is also being designed and will be installed and tested in an operational port building.

Councillor Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language, said: "We welcome the progress made by the partnership, particularly in view of recent news that new petrol and diesel cars will not be sold in the UK after 2030. This innovative approach will help us to switch to a low carbon future and promoting sustainable transport as we respond to the climate change emergency."