The managing director of Milford Haven Travel and Haverfordwest-based Ocky White Travel has spoken about the importance of 'Travel Day of Action.'

Wednesday, June 23 marked Travel Day of Action where travel agents, pilots, tour operators among thousands 'spoke up for travel,' urging the government to safely reopen travel.

The call comes from the success of the vaccine rollout, and ABTA also call for the government to provide financial support to travel businesses.

ABTA's data has estimated that as many as 195,000 jobs have been lost or are at risk within the travel industry.

800 people attended an organised lobby outside parliament in London for Travel Day of Action, as well as 200 people at Holyrood in Edinburgh and over 100 in Belfast.

Another event was held in Cardiff, as well at a range of airports across the UK.

The frustration is that they believe "the government has failed to deliver a restart to international travel as promised, by undermining the risk-based system ministers established for a safe return to travel.

"In contrast, other countries are forging ahead with pragmatic, risk based, schemes that allow safe travel, including most recently Germany, France and Spain."

Mark White, managing director of Ocky White Travel and Milford Haven Travel, said: “The last 16 months have been a complete nightmare for everyone involved in the travel industry.

"We’ve all worked incredibly hard, under extreme pressure, and all the time, not producing any meaningful income. The lack of specific support, and basic understanding of the unique challenges the industry faces, coupled with the failure of the government to produce a clear, strategic plan for travel, has led to the travel industry uniting as one for the Travel Day of Action.

"I desperately hope that the momentum from the recent parliamentary debate on travel, and the sheer passion of all those taking part tomorrow will finally be enough to make the government sit up, take notice and finally produce a package of measures that can first save, and then kickstart the industry’s recovery."