Milford Youth Matters has announced that it will be expanding its 'boot box' campaign after its initial success, to collect and provide more sportswear.
In an effort to provide young people in Pembrokeshire with sportswear to get them outside, fit an active in the summer months, the Milford Haven-based youth charity started the scheme.
Since its beginning, both donations and redistribution have been successful for the charity, and so the campaign is expanding beyond football and rugby boots.
From now on, the charity will hope to receive all manner of sportswear, from the initial football and rugby boots, to coats, trainers, shirts, shorts, etc.
To get involved in the campaign, people are able to donate or ask about collections to the Milford Youth Matters centre on Priory Road, Milford Haven which is open every Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
