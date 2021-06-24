A QUARTER of a million pounds of Welsh Government funding is to be given to the project to create a new library and Henry Tudor Centre in Pembroke.

And there will also be £150,000 for the new Museum of Land Speed in Pendine.

The projects are amongst eight libraries and museums in Wales who will benefit from £1.1million funding through the Welsh Government’s Transformation Capital Grants.

The scheme aims to support local museums, archives and libraries to revitalise facilities with a particular focus on widening access, partnership working and developing sustainable services.

Pembrokeshire County Council's Pembroke Library project will see derelict buildings on Pembroke's South Quay transformed to a new facility, which will also house the library, visitor centre, a community space and café.

The funding for Pendine's new Museum of Land Speed, currently under construction, will support the fit out of a multi-function education room, and a new exhibition space which will allow temporary displays and loans from national collections when the new development opens.

The Carmarthenshire County Council scheme is part of the multi-million pound Pendine Attractor Project.

The deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “The Welsh Government remains committed to supporting these important services, which will be so important in helping Wales to recover from the impact of the pandemic. These projects will widen access for our communities, promoting cultural engagement, providing learning opportunities and supporting community cohesion and prosperity – which is needed now more than ever.”

Minister for finance and local government, Rebecca Evans, said: “Our museums, libraries and archives provide crucial services for both the community and visitors across Wales.

“I am pleased to help fund the upgrades and improvements needed, and look forward to seeing the results as these vital projects progress.”