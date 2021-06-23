A WOMAN from Tenby was almost three times the legal limit of alcohol when she took to her car.
Hayley Jayne Subbiani, 51, from North Cliffe, drove her Mercedes-Benz along Battery Road, Tenby, while over the legal limit on April 17.
The amount of alcohol in her breath was 90 microgrammes in 100 millilitres – the legal limit is 35.
Subbiani pleaded guilty to the charge at Llanelli Magistrates' Court today, June 23.
She was disqualified from driving for 23 months.
Subbiani will also have to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.
She was also made to pay court costs and charges of £180.
