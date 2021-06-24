Welsh TV naturalist Iolo Williams will be giving people a tour guide of the much-loved, but sometimes forgotten, parts of Pembrokeshire from the first week of July.
The first episode of his news four-part series - Pembrokeshire: The Wild West airs on BBC One Wales at 7.30pm on Monday, July 5.
In the series viewers are promised a one-on-one adventure with the Welsh TV presenter, where he discovers the habitats of otters, kingfishers and dragonflies, to name a few.
A BBC spokesman said: "He visits lots of places across Pembrokeshire and finds an array of different wildlife and it’s a really uplifting watch. Obviously with staycations getting more and more popular, it’s definitely one of those programmes that makes you think, oh I want to go there."
The series will air for four Monday from July 5 for four weeks, and each episode will relate to a different season as Iolo explains the best times to visit the county.