The Welsh Government has slapped down UK Government plans to get school children to sing about the benefits of the union.

Reacting to the English Department of Education’s tweet in support of the "One Britain, One Nation” day to be held on Friday, the Welsh Government pointed out education was devolved and there were no plans in Wales to take part.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “Education is a devolved matter and the Welsh Government has not been engaged in this project.”

The event is being organised by the One Britain, One Nation campaign, a group that aims to “ Bring us together, not to focus on our differences but to celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect, and a tremendous desire to help others.”

As part of its campaign, the group is asking school children to sing a song specially written for the occasion to celebrate the United Kingdom.

Lyrics for the song include: “We are Britain and we have one dream, to unite all people in one great team.”

The video for the song was also criticised for having the flags of Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland but England was just represented by the Union Jack.

Flags as they appear on the One Britain, one nation song video.

Speaking in support of the inititiative at a UK Government press briefing this morning, David TC Davies, said: “The principle of this song is absolutely wonderful.

“It is a well meaning gesture, it is a song to celebrate the diversity of Britain, but whether people sing it is up to individual schools."

However, chair of YesCymru, Sion Jobbins, told The National: “This effort is creepy, weird and cringeworthy.

"It’s a pathetic attempt at naff jingoism and the Welsh Government has rightfully seen through this lame attempt at indoctrination.

"The fact that they used the Union Jack to represent England is very telling and shows the organisers see Englishness and Britishness as the same thing.”

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has encouraged school children partake in a nationwide rendition of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau on Friday.

In a tweet, the FAW encouraged schools to record themselves in support of the national side who take on Denmark on Saturday.

