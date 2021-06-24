A NEW garment repair café in Goodwick could mean ripped and holey clothes are soon a thing of the past.

The repair café is being run by Transition Bro Gwaun (TBG) under the umbrella of Repair Café Wales and is part of the Pembrokeshire repair and reuse network.

The garment repair café will be held upstairs in the Sea Trust section of the Ocean Lab, Goodwick Parrog from 11am until 1pm on the first and third Friday of the month.

Transition Bro Gwaun volunteers will be there and you can book in one item of clothing per session by phoning 01348 875106.

If the volunteers are not able to do the repair they will try to recommend somebody who can.

When volunteers are repairing garments, they will talk the person who bought the clothing in through the repair in order to share their skills.

People who have got a sewing machine at home but are not confident about using it can also book into the repair café for a short tutorial session.

Everybody is welcome at the repair café, the only requirement is that you pre book your slot.

The next café will run on Friday, July 2, from 11am until 3pm at the Ocean Lab.