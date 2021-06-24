THE RECIPIENTS of this year's Ysgol Bro Gwaun (YBG) Tim Noot Memorial Scholarship Award have been announced.

The award was set up more than 30 years ago in memory of former YBG pupil, Tim.

Over more than three decades Tim's family has continued to support the young people of YBG by generously providing funding to support their development and progress.

Pupils of all ages are encouraged to apply for a scholarship award, and the applications are judged by Mr and Mrs Noott, in conjunction with the school's Senior Leadership Team.

The award for 2020-21 was jointly awarded to Emily Wakely, Year 10, and Eva Banks, Year 9. Emily's sponsorship will be used towards her musical activities, while Eva's sponsorship will be used to help develop and progress her baking and icing skills further.

The other recipients who were commended for their submissions were Iori Cottrell, Ianto Evans, Jaycee Jones, Reuben Lerwill, Brogan Williams and Evie Woodman.

"The school was very impressed by the diversity and quality of the applications, which made the decisions on awards very difficult," said a school spokesperson. "All the recipients are wished every success for the future."

In addition to the scholarship award, Mr and Mrs Noott annually award the Tim Noott Memorial Prize for Art at the school's certificate evening.

The successful recipient for the 2019-20 academic year was Madeleine Stott. The recipient for 2020-21 will be determined following the GCSE results in August, 2021.

"The school, parents, carers, governors and pupils, as always, are all extremely grateful for this continued support and investment in pupil self-development at Ysgol Bro Gwaun," added the spokesperson. "Mr and Mrs Noott's assistance is greatly appreciated by all."