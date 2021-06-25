WALES has seen a record drop in road traffic accidents - with Dyfed-Powys Police reporting a decrease of 36 per cent.

New government data reveals that road accidents dropped by more than a third in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to the figures, the last year could be regarded as the safest year on record for road users in Wales.

Figures show that road accidents were at their lowest during the ‘stay at home’ period in spring, with April 2020 down 68 per cent year-on-year, while May was down 65 per cent.

Casualty numbers followed a similar trend, with the largest decrease in April, 73 per cent down.

Based on police figures, the report shows that every region of Wales experienced a fall in casualties, with the greatest decrease being recorded by South Wales Police (42 per cent) in 2020.

This was followed by Dyfed-Powys – down 36 per cent - with Gwent and North Wales recording a 32 per cent drop.

The data shows accidents are most likely to happen in 30mph zones - 51 per cent of all recorded incidents – and are most commonly due to driver error, followed by impairment then behaviour or lack of experience.

Road casualties in Wales have fallen steeply since 1979, dropping annually from over 4,500 accidents resulting in fatalities or serious injuries 40 years ago to under 1,500 from 2004 onwards.

The biggest drop by age is for under-16s, down 81 per cent, followed by 16-24 year olds, down 70 per cent.

Under-16s account for the smallest percentage of accidents – just over 1 per 10,000 population.

But 16-24 year olds account for the highest, and are nearly five times more likely to have a serious accident.

“While a drop in accidents is only to be expected with less traffic on Welsh roads, this is still a very positive report from a year when there often hasn’t been a lot to celebrate," said Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, which compares quotes from UK car insurance providers.

“What is more encouraging is that as traffic returns we're likely to see the continuing longer-term trend of safer roads for Welsh road users and pedestrians.”