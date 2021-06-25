A MAN was fined over £600 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance in Haverfordwest.
Taliesin Hughes, of Hottipass Street, Fishguard, was found driving his Rover 25 without insurance on Merlin’s Hill in March of this year.
The case was found proven in absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 18.
Hughes was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence.
He was also made to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 in costs.
In total Hughes is made to pay back £816 by July 16.