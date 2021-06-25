THE early stages for the construction of a new "state of the art" reablement centre in Haverfordwest has begun.
Haverfordia House, on Winch Lane, has been demolished to make way for a reablement centre and older person’s accommodation on the site.
An application to demolish Haverfordia House was approved to Pembrokeshire County Council back in October 2020.
Cllr Thomas Tudor, whose ward of Castle the property is located, said he was sad to see the old building go, but looked forward to what was replacing it.
"Whilst it is sad to see the demolition of Haverfordia House, I am pleased it is going to be replaced with a state of the art social services housing complex for senior citizens including 12 reablement units."