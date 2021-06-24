A 19-year-old man is in a critical, but stable, condition at University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff, after being involved in a single-vehicle collision at Pembroke Dock last night, June 23.
Police, ambulance and fire services attended the scene at Fort Road last night at around 10.45pm.
A second passenger also attended hospital with minor injuries, but has since been discharged.
A 23-year-old woman was subsequently arrested, and remains in hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but who has not spoken to the police should get in touch by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, visting the website or calling 101.
You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
