Pembrokeshire Leisure has started to welcome back school swimming lessons around the county for the first time since March 2020.

Swimmers from over 20 schools will be attending in their class bubbles to learn water competency skills in Pembrokeshire Leisure’s six swimming pools.

Pembrokeshire Leisure said: "In a county which is surrounded by beautiful beaches and coastline, being safe in and around water is a potentially life-saving skill."

The programme of school swimming lessons helps achieve the Welsh national priority that every child is a swimmer by the time they leave primary school.

The National Curriculum requirement is that every key stage two child should be able to:

Swim 25 metres with clothes on (shorts and t-shirt), then tread water for 30 seconds and demonstrate an action for getting help and move into the Heat Escape Lessening Position (H.E.L.P)

Demonstrate a shout and signal action to attract attention

The first school to return was Ysgol Glannau Gwaun at Fishguard Leisure Centre, and there are now 20 primary schools which will be attending swimming lessons around Pembrokeshire.

On Monday, June 14, Coastlands County Primary School attended, and their headteacher Sonja Groves said: “We are delighted to finally get back to swimming after such a long time away. The children were so happy to be back in the water learning and enjoying.

"Swimming is a vital life skill which helps to keep the children of Pembrokeshire safe in and around all types of water.”

Leisure services manager Gary Nicholas said: “It is fantastic to be able to safely welcome back school swimming to our facilities. Primary school aged children have missed over a years’ worth of swimming lessons and Pembrokeshire Leisure are committed to supporting the aim of every child a swimmer by age 11.

“We will continue to do this by delivering quality school swimming lessons following the Swim Wales Nofio Ysgol programme, using the Free Swimming Initiative to provide targeted sessions for the most deprived swimmers and by continuing to provide swimming lessons at all sites in our Learn to Swim programme.”

For more information about how you can book your child swimming lessons and support their journey to becoming a competent swimmer, contact your local leisure centre.