Tan Y Castell in Narberth has become the 100th member of the Food and Drink Wales Export Club, supported by the Welsh Government, which has had a 56 per cent increase in applications since March 2020.

The export club, formed in 2016, brings food and drink businesses together and helps them export more and access new markets.

More than 30 online events have taken place over the past year through the export club, and virtual visits have been made to 12 worldwide markets including Singapore, Australia, Switzerland and Canada.

Tan Y Castell, the club's 100th member, has joined as it is looking to share its Welshcakes with the world.

Owner Paul Mear said: “We are proud to be one of the most recognised and respected bakeries in Wales, making the best-selling Welshcakes on the market and have several award-winning products.

“We like to think of Welshcakes as one of Wales' best kept secrets, and one that needs to be shared with the world. Being part of the export club, surrounded by like-minded Welsh businesses, and with the support of Food and Drink Wales, will help us do this."

Members of the Export Club enjoy access to the free technical helpline, tailored one-to-one export training, quarterly networking opportunities and many more benefits.

Director Alison Lea-Wilson of club member Halen Mon said: “We have been members of the export club since its inception, finding the support and expertise invaluable, given by the staff and businesses.

“In the last year we have strengthened our customer base by taking every opportunity to virtually visit countries as diverse as Belgium and South Korea, Singapore to Finland, all through the export club.

“Exporting is not for the faint hearted or under resourced, but the help given by the export cluster goes a long way to making it enjoyable and successful.”

102 businesses are now club members, with Sandstone Brewery in Wrexham and Boss Brewing in Swansea adding to the century.

Minister for rural affairs and north Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said: “It is great news the export club has not only reached the 100 member milestone, but surpassed it.

“Covid-19 and the UK’s exit from the EU have shown food and drink businesses need to pursue a range of channels and markets to increase their resilience and the export club has been vital in helping members overcome those challenges and seek new opportunities.

“The growth in membership during what has been an incredibly difficult year shows how Welsh businesses continue to be outward looking and eager to do business with the rest of the world.”

The export club is part of the Food and Drink Wales cluster programme, with clustering a central feature of the Welsh Government’s strategy for developing the food and drink sector in Wales.