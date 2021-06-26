Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that it will be hosting a 'Mature Driver Course,' for anybody aged 65 or over on Wednesday, June 30.
The course is a free one-day long refresher course so people 'can brush up their driving skills.'
The day is split into two parts; a morning theory-based class before a practical session with a driving instructor in the afternoon.
Areas covered in the morning include the highway code, high risk areas and hazard awareness, as well as many others.
Afterwards, the practical session covers areas people wish to refresh, such as parallel parking, roundabouts, etc.
Kirsty, road safety officer, said: "Our feedback shows that drivers who have completed the course are more aware and observant on the road environment and better equipped to deal with hazards and different driving situations."
To show interest in attending the free course, email road.safety@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 01437 775144
