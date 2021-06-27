A FOOTSORE Huw Evans slogged his way into Poppit on Wednesday, June 23, to conclude his epic 1,067-mile charity walk around Wales.
A group of friends and relatives were there to greet him and congratulate the 67-year-old grandad-of-two on raising thousands of pounds for the Wales Air Ambulance and the RNLI.
“I am happy to have completed a walking challenge that came to mind about ten years ago and happy that some funds have been raised for the Wales Air Ambulance and RNLI,” said the former assistant head at Cardigan Secondary School.
“I thank everyone who has helped me achieve this goal and to the words of encouragement and donations received on a regular basis - diolch yn fawr!”
Huw set off on August 26 on his Route 66 Cymru Wales challenge to walk around Wales via the coastal path and Offa’s Dyke, aiming to raise £5,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance and the RNLI.
A rise in Covid-19 cases and local lockdowns forced him to a halt a month into the 70-day challenge.
But Huw resumed the 177-mile Offa’s Dyke stage of his marathon from Prestatyn to Chepstow earlier this month and his final day’s walking from Newport to Poppit enabled him to finish where he started.
Donations can be made via JustGiving up until June 30 at: HuwEvansRoute66CymruWalesJustGiving. Rnli and HuwEvansRoute66CymruWalesJustGiving. walesairambulance
