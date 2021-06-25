At just 16 years old, Dylan Rowe will be launched out of a plane in mid air, and his older brother Adam will be following suit shortly after him, all in the name of the RNLI.

The brothers fundraising skydives will help financially support the RNLI, in what they expect to be the busiest summer season they have ever seen.

Already the crew at Angle Lifeboat have been rushed off their feet attending to six saves in just one week recently.

Adam and Dylan's father Paul said his sons are both keen sailors, and are well acquainted with the sea, holding a huge appreciation for the work of the RNLI.

He continued: "Both boys have birthdays in September, and being action orientated wanted to do something out of the ordinary to mark it, hence the idea to jump out of a plane and raise money for the RNLI in the process.

"The RNLI relies completely on charitable donations, and does an absolutely incredible job of being on the water in a matter of minutes when people most need them. For the flocks of holiday makers on the beach this summer the RNLI Lifeguards will be there watching over you and your families.

"For ourselves as a family, knowing that there is a team ready to help if anything ever did go wrong is a huge comfort and we should never take their incredible work for granted."

So far their fundraising efforts have raised £165, but they are hoping for a total of £400 or more once the task is completed.

To donate towards Adam and Dylan's skydives which are both taking place in September visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dylan-rowe-adam-rowe.